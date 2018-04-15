The global wood coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180415005074/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wood coatings market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global wood coatings market by product type (stains and varnishes, wood preservatives, shellacs, and water repellents) and by technology (solvent-based, water-based, UV-cured, and powder-based). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: growing preference for energy-efficient buildings

Wood is popularly used in the construction of energy-efficient buildings. The construction sector is concentrating on reducing carbon dioxide emissions by using environment-friendly materials and constructing energy-efficient structures. The demand for green buildings has been increasing rapidly because they are environment-friendly, energy efficient, and cause fewer carbon dioxide emissions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research, "Low-carbon economies emphasize the need for energy efficient construction materials. The US dominated the global green building materials market in 2016. Tax incentives offered for the construction of green buildings will drive the growth of the green building material market. The use of wood for constructing energy-efficient buildings will also promote market growth."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing demand for environment-friendly wood coatings

The wood coatings market will be driven by the innovation and development of low-VOC coatings during the forecast period. The increasing preference for UV-cured and solvent-based wood coatings due to their low VOC content is expected to have a positive influence on the global wood coatings market. Manufacturers of wood coatings are concentrating on new technologies and product developments for producing environment-friendly products.

Market challenge: growing concerns about logging

Many countries have undertaken initiatives to protect the natural forests by restricting logging. Wood is a primary raw material that is used in many woodworking applications such as furniture, millwork building materials, doors, sandwich panels, and cabinets. Increasing concerns about logging can reduce the demand for wood coating.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month!

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month.

OR

Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180415005074/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com