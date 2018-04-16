The latest market research report by Technavio on the global eco fiber marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global eco fiber market by application (textile, household and furnishing, industrial, and medical), by product type (regenerated fibers, organic fibers, and recycled fibers), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global eco fiber market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Environmental damage caused by conventional fibers: a major market driver

Growing awareness about sustainable textile production: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global eco fiber market with 38% share in 2017

In 2017, the textile segment held the highest market share of nearly 50%

Environmental damage caused by conventional fibers: a major market driver

The production of both natural fibers and synthetic fibers has a significant effect on the environment. Non-organic cotton, which has the highest production rate, is grown using conventional methods. The cultivation process requires large amounts of water and pesticides. 2,500 liters of water is required to produce a cotton shirt. An extensive amount of pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fertilizers are required for the forming of cotton. In cotton farms, nitrate fertilizers are used that gets converted into nitrous oxide, which is a greenhouse gas that contributes towards global warming.

Further down the value chain, large quantities of chemicals, energy, and water are required to prepare dye cotton fabric. Conventional rayon that is prepared from cellulose is a natural fiber that requires large amounts of chemicals in the fiber spinning phase. Synthetic fibers such as polyester and other petroleum-based fibers depend on non-renewable oil resources.

Growing awareness about sustainable textile production: emerging market trend

In several countries, globalization has led to significant economic growth. Environmental issues pose a serious challenge to the government. The increasing adoption of sustainable practices is expected to reduce environmental damages. Globally, the increasing focus on the environment has led a number of companies to produce environment-friendly products. Research activities are undertaken to develop solutions that will help in reducing pollution, global warming, and other environmental issues.

There has been an increase in popularity of sustainable textile fibers, which includes organic cotton, flax, hemp, jute, sisal, abaca, and bamboo. Renewable and biodegradable synthetic fibers manufactured from natural resources such as polylactic acid and lyocell are being preferred over petroleum-based non-biodegradable synthetic fibers such as polyester.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on textile, fiber, and composites, "In the textile industry, there is a high rate of adoption of organic fibers due to the growing focus on environmental issues and the availability of numerous alternatives. This is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global eco fiber market."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global eco fiber market, followed by the Americas and EMEA in 2017. In APAC, the increasing demand for eco fibers in several industries such as textile, manufacturing, and export is driving the market. In developing economies such as China and India, industries are expanding rapidly. In the Americas, the increasing demand for eco fibers in textile applications is driving the market.

