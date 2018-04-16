Dbrain Integrating Bancor Protocol to Provide Secure Continuous Token Liquidity

MOSCOW, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dbrain, the blockchain platform for collectively building AI Apps, has announced its integration of the Bancor Protocol to provide secure continuous liquidity of Dbraincoins (DBR). The Bancor Network is a decentralized liquidity network.

The integration of Dbrain with the Bancor Network will allow Dbrain's tokens to be converted to others like ETH, BNT (the Bancor Network Token) and many more. The list of Bancor-integrated tokens is regularly updated. Users will be able to easily convert their tokens with the Bancor Wallet or any Web3 wallet such as Metamask. DBR adoption of the Bancor Protocol gives crypto-traders additional options and further strengthens the network.

"We are actively working with our Dbrain community to build a personal relationship. As our community grows rapidly, we want to support them in every possible way," said Dbrain's CEO and co-founder Dmitry Matskevich. "The Bancor integration makes Dbrain more accessible. Everyone in our community will be thrilled to have continuous liquidity. It further solidifies our commitment to serve our supporters."

Dbrain is an open blockchain platform for turning raw data into real-world AI solutions. Data scientists have to spend considerable resources to validate and label raw data for neural networks training. Dbrain's platform uses crowdworkers from emerging markets to participate in the validation and labeling tasks. Blockchain protocols and internal cryptocurrency ensure transparency and fair revenue distribution among all stakeholders. Participants of the network use the Dbraincoin to interact with each other. It creates an ecosystem where data providers, crowdworkers, data scientists, application developers and businesses can work with each other seamlessly.

Bancor Protocol uses a "connector" method which networks the connected tokens together. The Protocol provides only conversions of tokens through formulaically calculated prices without the need to match buyers and sellers.

Dbrain will activate a Relay Token with 1,5% of its circulating token supply within the week following the successful completion of the Token Distribution. Interested parties will be able to buy and sell DBR tokens directly from the Bancor Wallet or Web3 wallets. The Bancor Formula will continuously calculate the conversion prices.

About

Dbrain is an open blockchain platform to collectively build AI apps. After securing $2.5 million in seed funding, Dbrain has reached a significant milestone by releasing the alpha version of the platform, including a web application and a Telegram bot.