

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY) said that Martin Sorrell has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect. His departure followed allegations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets.



The company noted that Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, becomes Executive Chairman until the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.



Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of Wunderman and WPP Digital, and Andrew Scott, WPP Corporate Development Director and Chief Operating Officer, Europe, have been appointed as joint Chief Operating Officers of WPP.



Martin will be available to assist with the transition.



The previously announced investigation into an allegation of misconduct against Sir Martin has concluded. The allegation did not involve amounts that are material, the company said.



In accordance with his at-will employment agreement, Martin will be treated as having retired on leaving WPP, as detailed in the Directors' Compensation Policy. His share awards will be pro-rated in line with the plan rules and will vest over the next five years, to the extent Group performance targets are achieved.



Martin Sorrell said, 'Obviously I am sad to leave WPP after 33 years. It has been a passion, focus and source of energy for so long. However, I believe it is in the best interests of the business if I step down now. I leave the Company in very good hands, as the Board knows. Mark and Andrew and the management team at all levels have the knowledge and abilities to take WPP to even greater heights and capitalise on the geographic and functional opportunities.'



