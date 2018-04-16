

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Bank USA said it has completed the acquisition of Clarity Money and is delighted to welcome its over one million customers to Marcus. Clarity Money is a leading app that helps consumers better manage their personal finances by harnessing the power of machine learning and intuitive design to provide actionable insights.



Marcus also welcomed Clarity Money's team of engineers, designers and marketers, led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Dell, who will join Goldman Sachs as a partner. Adam will continue to lead Clarity Money, and will play an active role on the Marcus senior management team, reporting to Harit Talwar, Head of Digital Finance, and Omer Ismail, Chief Commercial Officer of Digital Finance.



