

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its first-quarter preliminary non-IFRS net income increased to 29.9 million euros from 27.3 million euros in the prior year. Non-IFRS earnings per share were 0.49 euros, unchanged from last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes EBIT amounted to 42.1 million euros up from 41.5 million euros in the first quarter.



The operating EBITA, non-IFRS, reached 51.2 million euros, down from 56.7 million euros in the previous year.



Quarterly total sales were 186.6 million euros, down 9 percent from the prior year's 205.9 million euros, while it was down 2 percent at constant currency.



Software AG raised its 2018 revenue growth outlook for IoT & Cloud from +70 to +100 percent to now +100 to +135 percent. Additionally the Company confirmed its 2018 revenue outlook for Digital Business Platform and Adabas & Natural.



Software AG still expects an operating earnings margin, non-IFRS EBITA, between 30 and 32 percent as well as an earnings per share improvement of between 5 and 15 percent for fiscal 2018.



