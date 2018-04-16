Inspirational Speakers Share the Unconventional Secret to Success in New Book

Joakim Ahlström and David Hirasawa share how embracing failure allows individuals to reach true success

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Inspirational influencers, international keynote speakers, and coaches Ahlström&Hirasawa have released their latest book, "SUCKCESS: Free from Fear, Full of Power," which demonstrates the correlation between embracing failure and finding success. This book inspires readers to create the life they want by understanding and accepting every aspect of themselves.

Through sharing personal experiences and stories from history, Ahlström&Hirasawa show how embracing every aspect of ourselves is a powerful tool in creating success. Within the seven engaging chapters, perceived opposites such as winner/loser or skeptic/believer are shown to be interconnected in ways fundamental to our personal and professional growth.

"When I gave myself access to all facets of myself...I gained an inner peace and sense of well-being I had never experienced before," Joakim Ahström said.

"The book is a fun ride through history, revealing that the way to the next level is, ironically, by embracing aspects of ourselves we most despise." - Dave Logan, New York Times bestselling co-author of Tribal Leadership.

SUCKCESS uses thought provoking stories to share conventional and unconventional knowledge, empowering readers to embrace fear of failure and achieve their goals without sacrificing any part of who they are.

"SUCKCESS: Free from Fear, Full of Power"

By Ahlström&Hirasawa

ISBN: 9781480852723 (softcover); 9781480852730 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Joakim Ahlströmis an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the field of leadership and personal development. His unique ability to harness human potential and inspire high-performance has contributed to the success of global companies such as Coca Cola, Volvo, Ericsson and IKEA.

David Hirasawa is a practical thought leader who works with management, strategy and leadership development at an international company. He has a background in political theory and philosophy, and his ability to bring stories to life has made him a highly-appreciated author within the popular literature genre.

To learn more about Ahlström&Hirasawa, please visit www.ahlstrom-hirasawa.com