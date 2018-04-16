

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity continued to expand strongly in March, though at a weaker pace than in the previous month, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 57.5 in March from 59.2 in February. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among three monitored categories, further strong rises were seen in activity on both housing and commercial projects, but at slower rates. Meanwhile, civil engineering activity increased at an accelerated pace.



Disruption caused by heavy snowfall at the start of the month contributed to slower expansions in activity, new orders and purchasing activity, but growth rates remained marked.



Meanwhile, the rate of job creation quickened to a seven-month high in March



Construction companies were again strongly confident that activity will increase over the coming year.



