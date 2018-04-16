



SEOUL, KOREA, Apr 16, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, launched the BioLite N2, a mullion-type access control and time attendance terminal featuring the world's most advanced fingerprint technology with a rugged IP67 weatherproof structure, at ISC West 2018 in Las Vegas.BioLite N2 is designed for both enterprise access control systems and time attendance applications, combining Suprema's industry-leading technologies with innovative features. Loaded with a powerful 1.2GHz CPU and massive 4GB memory, BioLite N2 achieves incredible matching speeds of up to 20,000 matches per second, accommodates up to 10,000 users and provides instant matching results with minimal lag time.For reliable operation under harsh conditions including outdoor installation or temperature extremes, BioLite N2 features a rugged IP67 structure and a class-leading operating range of -20 degrees ~ 50 degrees Celsius, or -4 degrees ~ 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The device also features an illuminated keypad and a high-contrast GUI for better visibility under various lighting conditions.BioLite N2 provides exceptional performance and accuracy on dry finger skin, particularly in the winter season when humidity drops. With its recent advances in image processing and sensor technology, the company's current 2nd generation fingerprint terminal yields up to 5 times greater accuracy on dry skin or under cold weather conditions than competing units (in terms of false rejection rate)."The new BioLite N2 is designed to provide the best reliable fingerprint matching performance in any environment, including outdoor installation and extreme weather conditions. As is common with Suprema's other 2nd generation fingerprint IP readers, BioLite N2 provides up to 200% faster matching speed than its predecessor BioLite Net, and easily outperforms competing products," said HC Kim, Director of Global Business at Suprema.At the show, Suprema also showcased its latest range of centralized access control devices including the CoreStation access control unit, fingerprint readers, RFID/keypad readers and the updated BioStar 2 with access management software.To experience the latest Suprema products and technologies, please book at the link below or visit the Suprema booth (#28065) at ISC West 2018. http://web.supremainc.com/bookameeting_ISCWest2018_webAbout Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security manufacturer in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2017). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.