Nordic Nanovector Presents Preclinical Data at AACR 2018

OSLO, Norway, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that a poster reporting the anti-tumour effect of Humalutin(177Lu-conjugated humanized anti-CD37 antibody, 177Lu-NNV003) in preclinical models of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) was presented yesterday at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018 in Chicago, USA. The company previously announced the publication of the poster abstract (abstract 848) on 15 March 2018.

The poster was entitled "In vitro and in vivo evaluation of the beta-emitting lutetium-177 labeled anti-CD37 antibody radionuclide conjugate 177Lu-NNV003 in DLBCL, CLL and MCL models," and showed that:

In tumour cell lines:

•The unlabelled anti-CD37 antibody (NNV003) kills tumour cells mainly through an immunological process called antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity

•Humalutin(177Lu-NNV003) was found to inhibit tumour cell growth.

In preclinical lymphoma models:

•Humalutinhas shown significant tumour uptake and demonstrated an anti-tumour effect in all three NHL models (mantle cell lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia).

