

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI) said Monday that it has been awarded a front-end engineering design or FEED contract by BP for the floating production storage and offloading or FPSO unit for the Tortue/Ahmeyim Field Development, a major LNG liquefied natural gas project located offshore on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.



The agreement between the two companies provides a mechanism to allow a transition of the contract to an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract at a later stage.



TechnipFMC said it will work on defining the technology and equipment scope and brings expertise to deliver major projects, leveraging extensive experience with Chinese fabrication.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX