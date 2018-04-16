

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that new data on its approved and investigational medicines for neurological conditions will be presented during the 70th American Academy of Neurology or AAN Annual Meeting from April 21-27 in Los Angeles, California.



The data will reinforce the efficacy and safety of OCREVUS or ocrelizumab and expand the clinical understanding of disability progression in multiple sclerosis or MS. They will also represent investigational research from the Genentech neuroscience pipeline in Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Spinal muscular atrophy or SMA and Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD.



OCREVUS data will show significant and sustained efficacy as well as benefits in cognition in people with relapsing MS or RMS. The early impact of OCREVUS on biomarkers of inflammation and neurodegeneration in people with RMS will be shared for the first time through the OBOE (Ocrelizumab Biomarker Outcome Evaluation) study.



Additional notable MS presentations include updated safety analyses for OCREVUS, which will further inform and reinforce its continued favorable benefit-risk profile. New data from the FLOODLIGHT pilot study, which support mobile technology as a complement to in-clinic testing to provide a more complete and real-time picture of a patient's underlying disease activity, will also be presented.



OCREVUS is now approved in over 55 countries across North America, South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, as well as in Australia, Switzerland and the European Union. Marketing applications are currently under review in more than 20 countries across the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX