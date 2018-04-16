HEBELYS is a natural active ingredient produced by the fermentation of Sphingomonas , a bacterium belonging to the DEINOVE proprietary strain library.

Various tests have demonstrated its ability to preserve youthful skin through its action on various aging factors and, in particular, on a protein involved in the process of cellular senescence.

This new active ingredient will be presented during the In-Cosmetics trade show in Amsterdam (April 17-19).

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotechnology company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with high added value from rare bacteria, and GREENTECH, a major player in the production and distribution of active ingredients derived from biotechnology, today announced the launch of HEBELYS, the first anti-aging active ingredient resulting from the collaboration launched in March 20171

HEBELYS will be presented in the GREENTECH booth at the In-cosmetics Globaltrade show, which will take place in Amsterdam from April 17 to 19, 2018.

This anti-aging active ingredient is obtained by fermentation of a Sphingomonas bacterium, a rare microorganism coming from the DEINOVE strain library.

Through tests, HEBELYS demonstrated its ability to preserve youthful skin, acting on different parameters: protection against oxidation, stimulation of collagen, elastin, and fibrillin synthesis. HEBELYS has, in particular, a significant and proven action on the expression of the p16 IINK4A protein, a key factor of premature cellular aging.

Under the effect of HEBELYS, the skin is protected, regaining density, suppleness, and elasticity: younger-looking.

HEBELYS is the first active ingredient resulting from the collaboration between DEINOVE and GREENTECH, fruit of the alliance of complementary skills: DEINOVE selected the strain, developed the production process to achieve optimal fermentation performances, and supervised the in vitro tests intended to characterize the extract; GREENTECH developed the formulation process, and validated the stability and the safety, as well as the efficiency, by additional ex vivo tests.

HEBELYS will be marketed effectively by GREENTECH.

Jean-Yves Berthon, CEO of GREENTECH, stated: "This first collaboration is a real success. HEBELYS is a truly great active ingredient, fully in line with our catalog and our ambition to offer the cosmetic industry high-tech active ingredients."

Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE added: "The joint work of both teams has been very rewarding. We are proud to have responded to GREENTECH's expectations in terms of innovation and achieved a commercial product so quickly. We intend to continue in this direction."

ABOUT GREENTECH

A pioneer in plant biotechnology when created in 1992, GREENTECH develops and produces for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, high-tech active ingredients originating from the deep mechanisms of plants, algae, micro-algae and micro-organisms drawn from across the world.

Containing over 100 active ingredients and 3 000 extracts, GREENTECH's portfolio meets all expectations and needs of the skin, whatever the functionality or the age.

The GREENTECH group, with its 3 companies GREENTECH, GREENSEA and BIOVITIS has 3 subsidiaries in Germany, USA, and Brazil and is present on all continents and more than 30 countries across the world thanks to a network of local distributors.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets. To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;

a metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of leveraging these natural "micro-factories" to turn them into new industrial standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 130 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

1 Press release of March 27, 2017

