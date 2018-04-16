Acceleration in sales across all geographical regions

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company specialized in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture conditions, is today announcing that it has now sold more than 10,000 surgical kits worldwide since they were first launched. Safe Orthopaedics' sterile kits all include single-use instruments and at least one vertebral implant.

In another landmark achievement, the number of surgeries performed using Safe Orthopaedics' kits in France has risen above 6,000, after an acceleration in 2017. The factors driving this substantial increase include additions to the sales team, which has expanded from four to seven staff, and the more rapid adoption of its SteriSpine PS technology for the treatment of all types of fracture (accidental, metastatic and osteoporotic). In 2017, the company doubled its market share in this core segment in France to reach 8%.

"Selling our 10,000th surgical kit represents a major milestone for Safe Orthopaedics, and we wanted to take the opportunity to thank all the surgeons who use our products for their trust and continuing loyalty to our technology. We would also like to thank our shareholders-without them, we would not have been able to develop our concept into the internationally adopted product it is today", said Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics, adding: "We are delighted that more than 10,000 patients have been able to reap the benefit of our safer technology, and we are confident that we will be able to replicate in Germany our fine accomplishments in France and identify other international development opportunities while continuing to expand our sales teams."

Financial Agenda:

Full-year 2017 results and first-quarter 2018 revenues on Friday April 27, 2018 (before market open)

General Shareholders' Meeting, Thursday June 28, 2018

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fracture. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, any place. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, reducing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpine Kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based at Eragny-Sur-Oise (France), and has 36 employees.

For more information, visit: www.SafeOrtho.com

