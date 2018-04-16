SINGAPORE, Apr 16, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc., the global leader in delivering cyber security as a service (C-SaaS) to the fleet market, took home top honors at CyberTech Asia 2018. The judges awarded Trillium with the grand prize after learning about SecureIoT, the company's comprehensive cybersecurity suite and innovative cyber-security as a service business model (C-SaaS)."The complexity of cyber issues across the world requires not only the latest technologies, but also a combination of best practices and innovative business models to address the unique set of security challenges faced by different countries and sectors," said Amir Rapaport, Founder, Cybertech Asia."Trillium's innovative solution demonstrates an interesting interplay between the commercial problem-solving strategies and solutions for the global cyber threat to boost efficiency and bring about broader social benefits."CyberTech is the premier series of cybersecurity events, bringing the latest innovations in the field to center stage at various venues across the globe. Cyber technology pioneers from the world of financial technology, critical infrastructure, energy and big data went head-to-head at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore.The panel of judges comprised of industry experts, executives and venture capitalists declared Trillium the winner during the awards ceremony that concluded the event."Being recognized at an event in a city-state that puts such a high priority on societal security is a great honor. The CyberTech community's show of support for our fight against IoT cybercrime is further evidence that our multi-layered security and C-SaaS strategy are the optimal solution for our partners in the fleet transportation sector," David Uze, CEO and President, said Trillium CEO commented after the conclusion of the event.About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure provides a multi-layered solution for hardening connected and autonomous vehicles against cyber-attacks. Trillium's SecureIOT platform provides authenticated operational and threat management data from fleet vehicles that preserves privacy, confidentiality and anonymity of data at rest and in motion. Value-added service providers rely on secure and authentic data from Trillium for digital forensics, UBI, preventive maintenance, telematics, car sharing and other services. The company operates design centers and fleet security operation sites in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Brno, Ho Chi Min City and Tokyo. For further information, please visit www.trilliumcyber.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products and services are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE trademarks.For Media Enquiries, please contact Adrian.Sossna@trilliumcyber.com.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.