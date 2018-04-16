

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) said Monday that it agreed to acquire General Assembly, a pioneer in education and career transformation that offers accelerated learning programs in high-demand 21st-century digital skills. Total enterprise value is $412.5 million or 335 million euros. The transaction is expected to be EVA positive in the third full year of ownership.



For 2018, General Assembly is on track to achieve strong double-digit organic revenue growth.



General Assembly is currently in a high-growth investment phase and is therefore expected to be modestly dilutive to Group earnings in 2018, the impact of which is included within the Group's current guidance on planned strategic investments. From 2019, General Assembly is expected to be modestly accretive to earnings.



In the medium-term General Assembly's EBITA margins are anticipated to be significantly higher than the Group average. The acquisition is expected to be EVA positive within three years, in-line with the Group's M&A criteria, and will create substantial long-term value for shareholders.



The transaction will be financed from the Group's existing financing resources and is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals. It is expected to close during the second-quarter of 2018.



