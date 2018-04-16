

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare solutions provider Novartis (NVS) Monday said a new post hoc analysis of the Phase III heart failure study, PARADIGM-HF, showed that treatment with Entresto helped to preserve kidney function, as assessed by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).



The study revealed that Heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction treated with Entresto experienced significantly less reduction in kidney function compared to patients treated with standard of care ACE inhibitor enalapril.



In addition to the established benefits on mortality and HF hospitalizations, Entresto treatment also helps to preserve kidney function, especially in diabetic patients, the group noted.



Shreeram Aradhye, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Medical Affairs, Novartis Pharmaceutical, said, 'These results suggest that in addition to the established benefits on heart failure, Entresto treatment also helps to preserve kidney function. This is important because impaired kidney function is associated with poorer outcomes in patients with heart failure.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX