Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT) (Paris:ALPAT), pioneer in identifying and producing rare biomolecules, will showcase its ingredients during the tradeshow In-Cosmetics from 17 to 19 April in Amsterdam (Netherlands), on booth K49.

In line with its new trading strategy, non-exclusive collection of products will be presented during this show of worldwide scope, gathering key players of cosmetics like laboratories, leading brands, manufacturers and distributors. Innovative technologies of production will be presented as well as related opportunities of customized collaborative projects.

About PAT

After almost 20 years of experience, PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to PAT's patented technology PAT plant milking. The plant biotechnology company specializes in identifying, optimizing and producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT's exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking et Target Binding).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

PAT est éligible aux dispositifs PEA et PEA PME

