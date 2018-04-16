2018 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the SkyCelebrates Unique Contributions of Gender Diversity

2018 India Edition to be held on May 8 in Mumbai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The 2018 Middle East Edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky- the success and leadership summit for women was successfully completed on April 11, 2018 in Dubai with over 65 of the finest Companies in the Middle East lead by Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Coty Inc, Procter & Gamble and Fine Hygienic Holding coming together to learn and share best practices for gender diversity, success and leadership. This was the second leg of the 2018 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky/b> which started in Sydney, Australia on March 13, 2018 and after the Middle East Edition on April 11, the summit now goes to India (Mumbai, May 8, 2018), Singapore (Sept 10, 2018)before closing out the 2018 program with Editions in the USA and Europe.

The 2018 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skywas a one day forum of keynote addresses, panel discussions and mentoring sessions focused on topics such as The future of work and leadership in the Middle East; gender diversity best practices from the world's most successful companies; winning in a man's world; having it all: balancing the roles of family-member, professional and contributor to society while creating your own career success; taking action: from strategy to execution, getting things done!

"Women play a vital role in today's economy and this event Break the ceiling touch the skyhas helped and empowered the women in the UAE to address the huge opportunity for them," shared Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, SVP, Oracle Middle East and Africa.

"It was a great pleasureparticipating at the 2018 Middle East Edition ofBreak the ceiling touch theskyIenjoyed engaging with the panelists and theparticipants. It was a great turn out and the speakers were phenomenal," added Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, President GE Gulf.

Shared Carrie Niggli, Senior director of customer development for Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company,"I'm so inspired by the Break the ceiling touch the sky missionand it wasa privilege to beapart of suchaspecial day. Iam proud that Coca-Cola isaWorld Sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky"

Max Amen, General Manager, Coty Professional Beauty, in charge of Asia Distributor Markets, Middle East and Africa, shared, "Women are our core consumers. We are honoured to have the opportunity to not only serve women as our consumers but also play a role in supporting women leadership on our business as well. The opportunity to partner with Break the ceiling touch the skyis representing this commitment to gender diversity and its positive impact."

James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding, did an electrifying closing keynote on "Learnings from Champions." Lafferty elaborated on thecommitment needed to be a champion in any walk of life drawing from his many years of experience as a CEO and also as an Olympic coach and trainer of elite athletes. "The winner wins occasionally, the champion wins time after time, because she puts in the work,"emphasized Lafferty.

The morning keynote was delivered by Mannu Bhatia, Sr. Vice President & CFO - Middle East & North Africa Region at PepsiCo.

Break the ceiling touch the skyis now headed to Mumbai, India for the 2018 India Edition of the summit where an all-CEO cast of leaders will headline the summit.

House of Rose Professional is also accepting nominations for the 2018 Break the ceiling touch the skyLeonie Awards for gender diversity and leadership excellence which will be announced at the 2018 World Edition of the summit on Sept. 10 in Singapore.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professionaland best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "Break the Ceiling, Touch the Skyenables leaders attending the summit to learn, network and achieve and supports the advancement of women to higher levels of leadership. The summit is an international opportunity for Companies to take positive action to support gender diversity, learn and share best practices for success, grow their women leaders and benefit from the proven positive impact on business return on investment (ROI), innovation and social impact. Every organization that wants to succeed should be at this forum."

Over 2750 leaders from 200 Organizations have been trained at Break the ceiling touch the skyin the last three years.

Coca-Cola is a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky PepsiCo was a Platinum sponsor for the 2018 Middle East Edition and Procter & Gamble, Coty Inc. and Fine Hygienic Holding were Gold sponsorsfor the 2018 Middle East Edition.

Plans for the 2019 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the skywill open in Sept. 2018. Organizations interested in sponsoring or sending delegations to any edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky/b> may register via www.houseofroseprofessional.com or get in touch with House of Rose Professional at the contacts given below.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. Is the owner of Break the ceiling touch the sky/b> and is based in Singapore and operates across three segments - People, Public Relations and Publishing.