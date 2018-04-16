Multi-Million Pound Investment in a London Headquarters for Croner-i

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Croner-i, one of the world's largest providers of information to HR, health & safety, tax, accounting and compliance professionals, has invested in a multi-million pound new London headquarters at 240 Blackfriars Road.

240 Blackfriars Road is located in the historic district of Bankside. The modern, sustainable and innovative office space has collaborative working areas, break out spaces, a studio for e-learning and a Sky Bar complete with a baby grand piano and views of London's impressive skyline.

The office space will house the company's in-house content and technical writers, technology, sales, product development and client experience teams. It will also accommodate further growth for the business across a range of disciplines.

Croner-i's CEO, Bertrand Stern-Gillet, believes the move is a "real statement of intent."

"Not only will our new headquarters meet our aspirations for growth, but it also reflects our ambition to be recognised as the leading provider of information to HR, health and safety, tax, accounting and compliance professionals within the UK."

"240 Blackfriars Road is a superb working space and this move represents a significant milestone and clearly demonstrates our commitment by giving us the base to expand our workforce to 150 employees."

Peter Done, Group Managing Director and founder of the Peninsula Group, of which Croner-i is a subsidiary, said: "This is a very exciting move for Croner-i and builds, right in the heart of the capital city, on the growing demand for their services.The group has a proud culture of innovation and constant improvement and the new London office for Croner-i is a testimony to this. As some businesses are relocating their operations away from London, we look forward to building towards economic growth in this fantastic location."

Jane Pearson, Jane.pearson@peninsula-uk.com, +44(0)161-857-8511 or +44(0)796-6112-032