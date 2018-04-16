EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 MARCH 2018

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.4 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 3 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 2.9 4 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.8 5 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.8 6 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.8 7 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.8 8 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.8 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.8 10 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.7 11 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.6 12 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.6 13 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.6 14 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.5 15 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.5 16 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.4 17 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.4 18 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 19 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.3 20 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.3 21 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.3 22 DNB Financials Norway 2.2 23 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.2 24 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 25 Sanofi Health Care France 2.1 26 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.1 27 Total Oil & Gas France 2.1 28 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.1 29 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.1 30 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.1 31 Nomura Financials Japan 2.0 32 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 33 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.0 34 ING Financials Netherlands 2.0 35 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.9 36 Nokia Technology Finland 1.9 37 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.9 38 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.8 39 Celgene Health Care United States 1.8 40 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.8 41 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.7 42 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 1.3 Total equity investments 97.1 Cash and other net assets 2.9 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 33.6 Asia Pacific 19.1 Japan 18.9 United Kingdom 12.4 United States 8.2 Latin America 2.6 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 2.9 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 29.5 Health Care 17.6 Oil & Gas 12.1 Consumer Goods 10.3 Industrials 10.1 Consumer Services 9.3 Telecommunications 6.3 Technology 1.9 Cash and other net assets 2.9 100.0

As at 29 March 2018, the net assets of the Company were £139,708,000.

16 April 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF