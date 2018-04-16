sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.04.2018 | 08:01
PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 March 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 MARCH 2018

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland3.4
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom3.2
3Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina2.9
4Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.8
5BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.8
6PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan2.8
7TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.8
8Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina2.8
9Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.8
10ENIOil & GasItaly2.7
11CredicorpFinancialsPeru2.6
12MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.6
13Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.6
14Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore2.5
15Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand2.5
16NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.4
17Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands2.4
18Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
19Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.3
20Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia2.3
21HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.3
22DNBFinancialsNorway2.2
23Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong2.2
24East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.2
25SanofiHealth CareFrance2.1
26CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.1
27TotalOil & GasFrance2.1
28Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.1
29Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong2.1
30ApacheOil & GasUnited States2.1
31NomuraFinancialsJapan2.0
32Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.0
33VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States2.0
34INGFinancialsNetherlands2.0
35PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands1.9
36NokiaTechnologyFinland1.9
37BayerHealth CareGermany1.9
38CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong1.8
39CelgeneHealth CareUnited States1.8
40TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.8
41Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan1.7
42Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom1.3
Total equity investments97.1
Cash and other net assets2.9
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018% of Net Assets
Europe33.6
Asia Pacific19.1
Japan18.9
United Kingdom12.4
United States8.2
Latin America2.6
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets2.9
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials29.5
Health Care17.6
Oil & Gas12.1
Consumer Goods10.3
Industrials10.1
Consumer Services9.3
Telecommunications6.3
Technology1.9
Cash and other net assets2.9
100.0

As at 29 March 2018, the net assets of the Company were £139,708,000.

16 April 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


