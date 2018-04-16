PR Newswire
London, April 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 MARCH 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|2
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|3.3
|3
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.2
|4
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.2
|5
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.1
|6
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.0
|7
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|8
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.9
|9
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.9
|10
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.9
|11
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.7
|12
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.7
|13
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.7
|14
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|15
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.6
|16
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.6
|17
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.5
|18
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.5
|19
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.5
|20
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.5
|21
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|22
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.5
|23
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.4
|24
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.4
|25
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.4
|26
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.4
|27
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.4
|28
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.3
|29
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|2.3
|30
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.3
|31
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.2
|32
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.2
|33
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|2.2
|34
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.1
|35
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.1
|36
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.1
|37
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.0
|38
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.8
|39
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|1.7
|40
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|0.9
|Total equity investments
|100.0
|Cash and other net assets
|0.0
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|29 March 2018
|% of Net Assets
|France
|20.0
|Germany
|17.7
|Netherlands
|11.8
|Switzerland
|11.0
|Spain
|7.7
|Italy
|6.3
|Norway
|5.0
|Ireland
|4.7
|Finland
|4.5
|Denmark
|4.4
|Belgium
|2.4
|Sweden
|2.4
|Poland
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|0.0
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|29 March 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.6
|Industrials
|16.7
|Health Care
|14.5
|Oil & Gas
|11.9
|Consumer Services
|11.4
|Consumer Goods
|9.5
|Telecommunications
|8.3
|Technology
|2.7
|Utilities
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|0.0
|100.0
As at 29 March 2018, the net assets of the Company were £415,797,000.
16 April 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP