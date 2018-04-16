THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 MARCH 2018

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.5 2 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.3 3 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.2 4 Total Oil & Gas France 3.2 5 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.1 6 ING Financials Netherlands 3.0 7 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.9 8 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.9 9 BBVA Financials Spain 2.9 10 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.9 11 Nokia Technology Finland 2.7 12 Sanofi Health Care France 2.7 13 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.7 14 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.6 15 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.6 16 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.6 17 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.5 18 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.5 19 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.5 20 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.5 21 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 22 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.5 23 DNB Financials Norway 2.4 24 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.4 25 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.4 26 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.4 27 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.4 28 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.3 29 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 2.3 30 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.3 31 Airbus Industrials France 2.2 32 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.2 33 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.2 34 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.1 35 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.1 36 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.1 37 Orange Telecommunications France 2.0 38 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.8 39 DIA Consumer Services Spain 1.7 40 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 0.9 Total equity investments 100.0 Cash and other net assets 0.0 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018 % of Net Assets France 20.0 Germany 17.7 Netherlands 11.8 Switzerland 11.0 Spain 7.7 Italy 6.3 Norway 5.0 Ireland 4.7 Finland 4.5 Denmark 4.4 Belgium 2.4 Sweden 2.4 Poland 2.1 Cash and other net assets 0.0 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 22.6 Industrials 16.7 Health Care 14.5 Oil & Gas 11.9 Consumer Services 11.4 Consumer Goods 9.5 Telecommunications 8.3 Technology 2.7 Utilities 2.4 Cash and other net assets 0.0 100.0

As at 29 March 2018, the net assets of the Company were £415,797,000.

16 April 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP