sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.04.2018 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 March 2018

PR Newswire
London, April 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 MARCH 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland3.5
2PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands3.3
3ENIOil & GasItaly3.2
4TotalOil & GasFrance3.2
5TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain3.1
6INGFinancialsNetherlands3.0
7NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.9
8BayerHealth CareGermany2.9
9BBVAFinancialsSpain2.9
10Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands2.9
11NokiaTechnologyFinland2.7
12SanofiHealth CareFrance2.7
13LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.7
14CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.6
15Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.6
16Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.6
17BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.5
18MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.5
19IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.5
20Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.5
21BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.5
22RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.5
23DNBFinancialsNorway2.4
24E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.4
25OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium2.4
26Nordea BankFinancialsSweden2.4
27Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.4
28Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany2.3
29TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark2.3
30SiemensIndustrialsGermany2.3
31AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.2
32MediobancaFinancialsItaly2.2
33GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland2.2
34Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland2.1
35Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.1
36AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.1
37OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance2.0
38OutotecIndustrialsFinland1.8
39DIAConsumer ServicesSpain1.7
40Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly0.9
Total equity investments100.0
Cash and other net assets0.0
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018% of Net Assets
France20.0
Germany17.7
Netherlands11.8
Switzerland11.0
Spain7.7
Italy6.3
Norway5.0
Ireland4.7
Finland4.5
Denmark4.4
Belgium2.4
Sweden2.4
Poland2.1
Cash and other net assets0.0
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

29 March 2018% of Net Assets
Financials22.6
Industrials16.7
Health Care14.5
Oil & Gas11.9
Consumer Services11.4
Consumer Goods9.5
Telecommunications8.3
Technology2.7
Utilities2.4
Cash and other net assets0.0
100.0

As at 29 March 2018, the net assets of the Company were £415,797,000.

16 April 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2018 PR Newswire