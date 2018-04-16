Riga, Latvia, 2018-04-16 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 07.04.2018 - Audited annual BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 30.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2018 Coupon payment ELGB080018A ELKO Grupa RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2018 Government LTGCB03022B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03022B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2018- Audited annual NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 20.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2018 Dividend ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN record date Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2018- Audited annual BDB Baltic Dairy Board RIG 22.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2018- Audited annual ELG ELKO Grupa RIG 20.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2018 Coupon payment NHCA049022A New Hanza Capital RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2018 Dividend EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2018 Extraordinary RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2018 Annual General RAR1R Rigas autoelektroaparatu RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2018 Coupon payment UPPB080022FA UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2018 Audited annual ELEK Latvenergo RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2018 Dividend EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2018 Interim BLT1T Baltika TLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2018 Audited annual K2LT K2 LT VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2018 Audited annual VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2018 Annual General SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG Meeting maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2018 Dividend EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2018 Extraordinary GUB1L Gubernija VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2018 Interim TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN report, 3 months --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
