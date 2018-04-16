

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis releases German wholesale price index for March. The index logged a 0.3 percent fall on month in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro slipped against the greenback and the yen, it recovered from early lows against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 132.15 against the yen, 1.1876 against the franc, 0.8653 against the pound and 1.2328 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



