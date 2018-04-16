Invitation to Stora Enso's Media and Analyst Webcasts on 27 April 2018

HELSINKI, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 16 April 2018 at 09.00 EEST

Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-March 2018 on Friday 27 April 2018 at approximately 09.30 Finnish time (08.30 CEST). The following events will take place later that day:

1) Webcast for media

The webcast for media will take place at 11.00 EEST (10.00 CEST, 09.00 UK time, 04.00 EDT). The event will be held in English and it will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and EVP, Communications Ulrika Lilja. The webcast may be accessed at https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2018-04-27-q1-press-conference.

2) Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 14.30 EEST (13.30 CEST, 12.30 UK time, 07.30 EDT). It will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen-Sainio, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hjpuzacg.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

The links to the webcasts are also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 14.30 EEST

UK +44 (0)330 336 9411 Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404 Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942 USA +1 646 828 8156 Confirmation Code: 3077862 Replay

UK +44 (0)207 984 7568 Finland +358 (0)9 8171 0562 Sweden +46 (0)8 5199 3077 USA +1 719 457 0820 Access Code: 3077862

The conference call replay will be available until Friday 4 May. The webcast will be archived on www.storaenso.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho, Head of Financial Communications, tel. + 358 40766 9452

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio, SVP, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper globally. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

