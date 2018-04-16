Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) Appointment of Joint Broker 16-Apr-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 April 2018 LEKOIL Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") Appointment of Numis as Joint Corporate Broker LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration, development and production company with a focus on Africa, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Numis Securities Limited as Joint Broker effective immediately. Numis will work alongside Financial Adviser and Nomad Strand Hanson Limited and existing joint brokers Mirabaud Securities LLP and BMO Capital Markets. For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Lisa Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 James Harris / James Spinney / 3494 Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas 7878 3447 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 20 7236 1010 Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider Numis Securities (Joint Broker) John Prior / Ben Stoop +44 20 7260 1000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward / +44 20 7920 3150 Charles Vivian The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). -ends- ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LEK LEI Code: 213800T6JMZ84UEF5C40 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 5406 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674603 16-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=674603&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

