Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 16-Apr-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 April 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Dividend Declaration This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a dividend in respect of the period 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018 of 1.625 pence per Share, payable on 17 May 2018 to Shareholders on the register at 27 April 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 26 April 2018. For further information, please contact: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Lucy Brehaut T: +44 1481 755143 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5405 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674583 16-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=674583&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

