BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased at a steady pace in March, Destatis reported Monday.



Wholesale prices grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in March, the same pace of increase as seen in February.



The biggest influence on overall prices came from the wholesale of ores, metals and semi-finished metal products, which gained 3.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained flat after easing 0.3 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX