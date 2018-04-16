The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 17 April 2018 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.



ISIN: DK0060252690 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Pandora ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 112,507,391 shares (DKK 112,507,391) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,478,388 shares (DKK 2,478,388) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 110,029,003 shares (DKK 110,029,003) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PNDORA ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 77855 -----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

