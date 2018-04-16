Crowne PlazaChangi Airport Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Launch of Worldwide Contest

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is giving away a grand prize worth SGD 18,000 in a contest open to travellers all over the world. This prize, comprising of 1 million IHG Rewards Club points, can be used to redeem hotel stays, air miles and other rewards, as well as a two-night Pool Terrace Suite Stay at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, inclusive of buffet breakfast for two.

For their chance to win, participants are simply required to answer three questions and submit their answers and details on the contest submission from the hotel's website, from 9 April - 15 May 2018, with the winner to be announced on 28 May 2018. Overseas travellers and local guests who stay or dine at the hotel can also look forward to 10 special giveaways each month throughout May and June.

Also in celebration of the anniversary milestone, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is offering travellers a Rest & Relax package including complimentary breakfast and *late check-out till 4pm. Valid from now till 31 August 2018. For reservations or enquiries, email: reservations.cpca@ihg.com or visit the hotel's website.

Bruno Cristol, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport said: "From the day we opened our doors, guest experience has always come first. Our guests need a hotel that enables a successful work and life blend, combining the best facilities with great service. That's what Crowne Plaza does, because we're all business,mostly. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are pleased to share our joy with travellers from around the world, to thank them for a decade of continued support in the way we know best - by offering even more rewarding experiences when they stay with us."

World's Best Airport Hotel

This year has already proven to be a momentous one for Crowne PlazaChangi Airport, with the hotel recently named the World's Best Airport Hotel and the Best Airport Hotel in Asia for the fourth consecutive year at the World Airport Awards.

Announced by Skytrax in Stockholm, Sweden on 21st March this year, the World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport emerged top in the category, based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers, between August 2017 to February 2018.

Commenting on the win, Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said, "We congratulate Crowne Plaza Changi Airport for their remarkable achievement in being named the World's Best Airport Hotel for the fourth consecutive year. This is a very competitive category, and the award recognises how well this hotel combines convenience, comfort and top quality service as an integrated package for today's travellers. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport performed highly in all of these categories, earning it the World's Best Airport Hotel title."

Bruno Cristol, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport said, "We are truly heartened to be awarded the title of the World's Best Airport Hotel for the fourth year running. As we turn ten this year, this prestigious award comes as timely recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team over the past decade."

"It fills us with deep gratitude to know that the tireless efforts of our team have once again been acknowledged on this well-respected global platform. We will strive to go from strength to strength, to continue delivering an experience that is ever more flexible, connected and memorable for our guests. With this major milestone, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our guests, our owning company - OUE, IHG and last but not least, Changi Airport Group for the confidence and support through the years," he continued.

*Subject to rooms' availability

