The paid subscription shares in Elos Medtech AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ELOS BTA B will be April 18, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ELOS BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010947093 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151260 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.