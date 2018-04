PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) announced the acquisition of EOVE, a French start-up company specialized in the design and manufacture of ventilators for home-based patients suffering from chronic respiratory failure.



Founded in 2014, EOVE has developed an Android-based technology platform. The company's ventilator offers advanced features for mobility, combining a compact size and connectivity. In 2017, EOVE generated total revenue of nearly 5 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX