

Shire Announces Sale of Oncology Business to Servier for $2.4 Billion



* Sale of Oncology business unlocks embedded value within Shire's portfolio and sharpens focus on core areas reinforcing our leadership in rare diseases * Oncology business provides Servier S.A.S. with an immediate presence in the U.S., enhancing its commitment to addressing unmet patient needs in oncology



Dublin, Ireland - April 16, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) the leading global biotechnology company focused on rare diseases announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Servier S.A.S. ('Servier') to sell its Oncology business for $2.4 billion. Shire's Oncology business includes in-market products ONCASPAR (pegaspargase), a component of multi-agent treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and ex-U.S. rights to ONIVYDE (irinotecan pegylated liposomal formulation), a component of multi-agent treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer post gemcitabine-based therapy. The portfolio also includes Calaspargase Pegol (Cal-PEG), which is under FDA review for the treatment of ALL and early stage immuno-oncology pipeline collaborations.



Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H., Shire Chief Executive Officer, commented:



'This transaction is a key milestone for Shire, demonstrating the clear value embedded in our portfolio. While the Oncology business has delivered high growth and profitability, we have concluded that it is not core to Shire's longer-term strategy. We will continue to evaluate our portfolio for opportunities to unlock further value and sharpen our focus on rare disease leadership with selective disposals of non-strategic assets.



'We are confident that Servier will continue to invest in this business and our colleagues who are expected to transfer as part of the transaction in order to meet the needs of cancer patients globally.



'The proceeds from the transaction increase optionality and Shire's Board will consider returning the proceeds of the sale to shareholders through a shareholder-approved share buyback after the current offer period regarding Takeda's possible offer for Shire concludes.'



Olivier Laureau, Servier Group President, commented:



'The acquisition of Shire's oncology franchise enables Servier to meet its strategic ambitions to become a global key player in oncology. As an essential step in the evolution of the Group, this acquisition allows us to establish a direct commercial presence in the United States, the world's leading pharmaceuticals market, and to strengthen our portfolio of marketed products in the territories where Servier is already present. Our goal is to bring these treatments to greater numbers of cancer patients around the world. We thoroughly look forward to welcoming Shire's oncology teams who will join Servier after the closing.'



Transaction details



Under the terms of the agreement, Servier has agreed to acquire Shire's Oncology business for a total consideration of $2.4 billion, in cash, upon completion. In 2017, the Oncology business generated revenues of $262 million. The total consideration represents a revenue multiple of 9.2 times 2017 revenues. The transaction covers the transfer of Shire's Oncology business including in-market products ONCASPAR (pegaspargase), a component of multi-agent treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and ex-U.S. rights to ONIVYDE (irinotecan pegylated liposomal formulation), a component of multi-agent treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer post gemcitabine-based therapy. The portfolio also includes Calaspargase Pegol (Cal-PEG), which is under FDA review for the treatment of ALL, and early stage immuno-oncology pipeline collaborations.



The gross assets that are the subject of the transaction are approximately $1.6 billion and the profits attributable to the assets being transferred are approximately $140 million, excluding depreciation, amortization and other direct and indirect costs.



Transaction closing



This transaction constitutes a Class 2 transaction for the purposes of the U.K. listing rules and, as such, Shire shareholder approval is not required. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2018.



Transaction background



Shire's Board of Directors initiated the potential divestment of the Oncology business in December 2017. The process, which commenced in January 2018, identified multiple potential strategic buyers across the U.S., Europe and Japan. For further information please contact:



About Shire



Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.



We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.



www.shire.com



About Servier



Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4.152 billion euros in 2017, Servier employs 21,600 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric diseases, cancers and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs.



www.servier.com



