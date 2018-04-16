

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) said Monday that it agreed to sell its Oncology business to Servier S.A.S for $2.4 billion in cash.



Shire's Oncology business includes in-market products ONCASPAR (pegaspargase), a component of multi-agent treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and ex-U.S. rights to ONIVYDE (irinotecan pegylated liposomal formulation), a component of multi-agent treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer post gemcitabine-based therapy.



The portfolio also includes Calaspargase Pegol (Cal-PEG), which is under FDA review for the treatment of ALL and early stage immuno-oncology pipeline collaborations.



In 2017, the Oncology business generated revenues of $262 million. The total consideration represents a revenue multiple of 9.2 times 2017 revenues.



The gross assets that are the subject of the transaction are approximately $1.6 billion and the profits attributable to the assets being transferred are approximately $140 million, excluding depreciation, amortization and other direct and indirect costs.



This transaction constitutes a Class 2 transaction for the purposes of the U.K. listing rules and, as such, Shire shareholder approval is not required. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2018.



