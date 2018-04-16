

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) said Monday that Mathias Döpfner has notified the company of his intention to stand down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company in order to focus on his role as Chief Executive and Chairman of Axel Springer SE, his role as President of The Federation of German Newspaper Publishers and on other mandates more directly linked with his Axel Springer responsibilities.



Vodafone noted that he will therefore not seek re-election to the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2018 and will stand down from the Board on that date. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 1 April 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX