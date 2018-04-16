sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,04 Euro		+0,27
+0,71 %
WKN: A2ABB6 ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70 Ticker-Symbol: JMT2 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,133
39,043
10:39
38,33
39,06
10:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC38,04+0,71 %