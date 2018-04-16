

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) said Monday that Patrick Thomas will succeed Tim Stevenson as Chairman.



Patrick will join the board as Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate on 1st June 2018. He will be appointed as Chairman of the board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 26th July 2018 when Tim Stevenson retires, after seven years as Chairman.



Since 2015 Patrick has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management of Covestro AG. Between 2007 and 2015 he was also Chief Executive Officer of its predecessor, Bayer MaterialScience, prior to its demerger from Bayer AG. Patrick will step down from his role at Covestro AG at the end of May 2018.



Before joining Bayer, Patrick spent five years with the global chemical company, Huntsman Corporation, including as President of its Polyurethanes, Performance and Advanced Materials divisions. Prior to this he was Chief Executive of ICI's polyurethanes business and led its integration into Huntsman. In his earlier career, Patrick held a number of global and regional roles in ICI.



Patrick also has strong board experience. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Akzo Nobel N.V., the paints, coating and specialty chemicals group. He was previously an independent non-executive director and member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees of BG Group plc from December 2010 to February 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX