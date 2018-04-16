

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) Monday said it appointed Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective August 31, 2018. Venkat replaces Kuldip Kaura, the current Interim CEO.



Prior to this, Venkat has been the CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Limited since 2013, and between 2005 and 2013, he was AngloGold Ashanti's Chief Financial Officer. Earlier to this, he was the Chief Financial Officer of London-listed Ashanti Goldfields Limited.



