Sydor Technologies Signs USA Representation Agreement with Infinition, Inc.

ROCHESTER, New York, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sydor Technologies, a global provider of mission critical instrumentation for thedefense, energy, and security industries, is pleased to announce a representation agreement with Infinition, Inc. of Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, Sydor will be the exclusive sales representative and provide service support of the Infinition Doppler Radar product lines in the United States.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676661/Sydor_Technologies_sign_agreement.jpg

Infinition specializes in the manufacturing of a unique set of radar antennas that operate at 10.5 and 35 GHz. These devices are complemented by the powerful TestCenter 6 Doppler signal analysis software.

Infinition's product range will accompany Sydor's existing suite of ballistic products, including certified test equipment spanning ammunition, test guns, and targets. Doppler radar equipment is used in conjunction with Sydor's velocity screens, in-barrel velocity testing, and targeting/tracking test configurations.

"We have worked with Infinition outside of North America for many years. We already have fully certified service, installation, and calibration capabilities on radar systems. Partnering with Infinition will add resources into the US market that will help our customers acquire comprehensive, integrated solutions. This integration will make it easier to start up and operate these advanced testing platforms," said Michael Pavia, President and CEO of Sydor Technologies.

Sydor has delivered & supported Infinition radars outside of North America for many years, prior to Sydor's acquisition of SABRE Ballistics in 2014. Sydor will be utilizing the Infinition product family to complement the Air Weapons Scoring Systems (AWSS) and Mobile Artillery Scoring Systems (MASS) for global military testing protocols.

To learn more, please visit https://sydortechnologies.com/ballistic-impact-testing/

ABOUT SYDOR TECHNOLOGIES

Sydor Technologies is a global leader providing complex measurement solutions that generate critical results for the world's most advanced applications in the defense, energy, ballistics, security, space, and research industries. Established in 2004, Sydor Technologies is headquartered in Rochester, NY and now supplies systems and support in over 33 countries. For more information, please visit www.SydorTechnologies.com.

Media Contact:

Chuck McFee

Chuck.mcfee@sydortechnologies.com