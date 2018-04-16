sprite-preloader
16.04.2018
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Notice of AGM

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

NOTICE OF 2018 Annual General Meeting

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting ("AGM') will be held at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands at 10:00 (Dutch time) on Tuesday May 22, 2018. The Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") can be viewed and downloaded from www.shell.com/agm.

The AGM will be webcast on the day so shareholders unable to attend in person can still follow proceedings. More information about the webcast arrangements can be found in the Notice and via the website referred to above.

SHAREHOLDER PRESENTATION, LONDON

A presentation has been arranged for shareholders at 11:00 (UK time) on Thursday May 24, 2018 (two days after the AGM) at Central Hall Westminster, Storey's Gate, Westminster, London, SW1H 9NH, United Kingdom. The Chair, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer and the Company Secretary will be present.

This presentation is not part of the AGM. Further details can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

NATIONAL STORAGE MECHANISM

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of each of the documents below will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017
Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting
Notice of Availability of Shareholder Documents

Proxy Form relating to the 2018 Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 can also be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website: www.shell.com/annualreport.

Printed copies of the Notice and associated documents will be despatched to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

April 16, 2018

Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2018 PR Newswire