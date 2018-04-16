IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has today announced Laurent Lemaire's appointment as the Group's new Chief Financial Officer.

Laurent Lemaire, an ESSEC graduate, has acquired considerable financial expertise within major companies, particularly in financial organisations management, transformation and merger. After spending eighteen years as CFO of a division of the French group Danone, he joined Steria Group and later Sopra-Steria, the European leader in the IT services industry and digital transformation, where he spent 9 years as CFO.

In 2016, he became CFO of the Korian group, the European leader in senior services, employing close to 47,000 employees around the world.

Didier Lamouche, IDEMIA CEO, says: "IDEMIA is proud to welcome Laurent Lemaire, a talented Executive with an exceptional track record as Chief Financial Officer within major international companies. His broad expertise in managing Finance organizations and his knowledge of the Technology Service Industry will be instrumental for IDEMIA to consolidate its leading position in the Augmented Identity market"

"I am particularly pleased to join IDEMIA, at this defining moment when the group is developing an ambitious strategy in order to consolidate its leading position in a rapidly evolving market. I am fully committed to support IDEMIA's growth and its new perspectives of development. I know the tremendous changes that have already been implemented since OT and Morpho joined forces and, as the new CFO, I will put all my energy and experience at the service of IDEMIA to pursue its transformation", Laurent Lemaire concludes.

Laurent Lemaire's appointment takes effect immediately.

