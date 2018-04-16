

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate climbed in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute said Monday.



The unemployment rate rose to 10.8 percent in three months to January from 10.4 percent in three months to December. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 13 percent.



The number of unemployed increased to 3.4 million from 3.29 million in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained unchanged at 9.9 percent in January.



The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 came in at 19.9 percent versus 19.2 percent in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX