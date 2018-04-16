

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased for the second straight month in February, preliminary figures from the Turkstat showed Monday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 9.9 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 12.0 percent spike in January. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production surged 11.2 percent annually in February and manufacturing output advanced by 10.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent from January, when it fell by 0.9 percent.



