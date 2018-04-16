CSA Summit 2018 Frankfurt

Diennea, a company specialized in digital direct marketing technologies for over 20 years, is launching EmailSuccess, a high-performance, On-premises MTA server solution that simplifies sending high volumes of emails and managing deliverability for companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005026/en/

(Photo: EmailSuccess)

After its launch in January at Mailcon in Las Vegas, the company will be sponsoring CSA Summit 2018, the Certified Senders Alliance's event dedicated to email marketing and business, which will take place from Wednesday, April 18th, to Friday, April 20th at DE-Cix Meeting Center The Aircraft, Dreieich in Frankfurt. This edition will focus on new factors to consider for improving email strategies: not only technical aspects, the influence of GDPR and business trends will also be discussed.

Thanks to its twenty-year experience in email delivery solutions, Diennea can provide companies with the whole tech infrastructure for creating, managing and sending multi-channel campaigns. In the campaign management ecosystem, EmailSuccess is the driver of the entire process, as it handles one of the most critical aspects for a company, the inbox placement, i.e. the ability to deliver messages to the recipient's inbox. The biggest Internet Service Providers are becoming increasingly strict and selective in order to protect recipients. For this reason, now it is more essential than ever to combine list building and campaign creation best practices with reliable and flexible tools for ensuring the highest email delivery rates.

"EmailSuccess has been developed with the aim of providing an intelligent and scalable server solution which guarantees full control over the configuration of each individual parameter; with EmailSuccess, individual sending rules can be set for each single ISP, and separate IP pools can be defined; moreover, the latest authentication technologies such as SPF, DKIM and DMARC can be implemented and supported." explains Fabien Brouillaud, Chief Product Officer, EmailSuccess

EmailSuccess can be installed quickly and easily and integrated with systems already in place. Thanks to its auto-tuning technology, EmailSuccess decreases the need to handle low-level technical aspects to a minimum; indeed, the system can automatically fine tune deliverability parameters based upon answers it receives from Internet Service Providers.

For more information, come and meet us at the event: https://www.emailsuccess.com/csa-summit/?utm_source=business-wire&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=csa-summit

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005026/en/

Contacts:

EmailSuccess

Claudia Temeroli

info@emailsuccess.com