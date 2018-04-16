La Fosse Partners With Leading Podcast to Unveil the Secret Lives of Leaders

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast-growth Technology, Digital and Change recruiter La Fosse Associates is delighted to announce it is sponsoring the new series of the popular Secret Leaders podcast.

Returning after a hugely successful first series, Secret Leaders features interviews with key figures from the UK tech and creative ecosystem. From entrepreneurs (both early and latter stage), to journalists, VCs - and even royalty - the series profiles those who are helping shape the nation's culture of innovation and growth.

Tech entrepreneurs Dan Murray and Rich Martell launched season two alongside Blippar's Jess Butcher and Shazam's Dhiraj Mukherjee. Available on iTunes and Spotify, as well as secretleaders.com.

In the new series Dan and Rich are joined by David Buttress, former Just Eat CEO, co-founder of Café Rouge, Karen Jones, and Riccardo Zacconi, co-founder of King (the makers of Candy Crush). They discuss the successes and failures they have experienced as leaders, and share the wisdom they have gathered along the way.

Like the Secret Leaders podcast, La Fosse Associates has been doing things differently to help support fast-growing tech companies since its inception. CEO James Parker said:

"Secret Leaders is essential listening for both the dynamic companies we are proud to call our clients, and the talented individuals we connect them with."

Secret Leaders producer Rich Martell said: "We are delighted to partner with La Fosse on Secret Leaders as we launch series 2. A large proportion of our listener base are founders of high growth businesses and hiring is the number one issue so it's great to work with a company with the reputation that La Fosse has."

Visit secretleaders.com for more information about the podcast, or subscribe with iTunes or Spotify. For more advice, insights, and intelligence, visit La Fosse Associates' Executive Insights blog, or get in touch with the team directly.



