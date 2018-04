BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's manufacturing employment increased in February, Destatis reported Monday.



In local manufacturing units with 50 or more persons employed, employment totaled 5.6 million at the end of February.



This represented an increase of about 147,000 or 2.7 percent from last February.



The number of hours worked in February rose 1.4 percent annually to 703 million. At the same time, earnings climbed 4.2 percent to EUR 22.1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX