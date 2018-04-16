Giacom Launches Files Cloud by Award-Winning Backup Vendor Acronis to Deliver a Highly Secure File Sync & Share Solution to its UK Resellers

HESSLE, England, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Giacom World Networks announced today that it has launched Files Cloud by Acronis in its reseller-only Cloud Market. Widely known as the best alternative to Dropbox, the File Sync & Share (FSS) solution enables small to medium-sized businesses easy access to files whenever and wherever they need it. Delivering on vital compliance measures, the FSS solution features robust security backed by the Acronis AnyData Engine and protects files with FIPS 140-2 encryption; the highest level of encryption for cloud storage.

As an award-winning cloud backup vendor, Acronis is trusted by 500,000+ businesses worldwide to securely store data in their SSAE-16 certified, Tier-IV datacentres. Great for business individuals on the move, Files Cloud is an easy to use sync and share solution that requires zero end user training. It can be used on any mobile device so that users can access their files from anywhere and includes seamless integration with Microsoft Office apps. Upload files to the Acronis Web Client, choose a recipient to share the public link with and select how long they can have access to it by attaching an expiration date.

Mike Wardell, CEO at Giacom, said: "Our excellent partnership with Acronis continues to grow from strength to strength. Their secure cloud solutions have proven popular in our marketplace and it's with great pleasure that we can reveal the launch of such an in-demand File Sync & Share solution to our UK resellers. We're focused on bringing easy to use, simple to deploy solutions to our Cloud Market - and that's exactly what Files Cloud brings."

With an enterprise-grade audit trail and a full view of document transaction history, Files Cloud delivers vital compliance measures to help businesses meet data protection regulations. Not only do users have full control over their documents, they can also restore deleted files without any hassle.

"We are happy to continue our journey into the Cloud with Giacom," says Jan-Jaap Jager, Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis. "With our innovative solution and Giacom's expertise and network, our partnership strives once more to bring excellent and flexible services into the market. Our combined efforts help resellers to leverage advanced technologies into their offerings."

Resellers can purchase Acronis Files Cloud at an exclusive introductory price for a limited time in the Giacom Cloud Market.