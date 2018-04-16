Vedanta Resources has poached AngloGold Ashanti boss Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan to be new chief executive of the FTSE 250 miner. Venkatakrishnan, known in the industry as Venkat, the 53-year-old Chennai-born, former Deloitte restructuring specialist in London has been CEO of the South African gold miner since 2013, stepping up from finance director of what is the world's third-largest gold producer. He will join the board of the Indian diversified miner on 31 August, taking over at the tiller ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...