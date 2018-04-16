Shire, for whom the boss of Japanese drug maker Takeda is reportedly readying a £35bn bid, has agreed to sell its oncology business to Servier for $2.4bn in cash. The business generated revenues of $262m in 2017, and the total consideration represents a revenue multiple of 9.2 times 2017. Shire said the deal covers the transfer of its oncology arm including in-market products Oncaspar, a component of multi-agent treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and ex-US rights to Onivyde, which is a ...

