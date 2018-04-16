Specialty chemicals group Johnson Matthey announced the appointment of Patrick Thomas as chairman on Monday, succeeding Tim Stevenson. Thomas, who has been CEO and chairman of the board at polymers business Covestro since 2015, will be appointed as chairman with effect from the end of the annual general meeting on 26 July, when Stevenson retires after seven years. Between 2007 and 2015, Thomas was also CEO of Covestro's predecessor, Bayer MaterialScience, prior to its demerger from Bayer. He ...

