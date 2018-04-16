

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro gained ground against its most major counterparts in the early European deals on Monday.



The euro climbed to 4-day highs of 1.2363 against the greenback, 1.1884 against the franc and 0.8669 against the pound, from its early lows of 1.2322, 1.1858 and 0.8645, respectively.



The euro also strengthened to 4-day highs of 1.5582 against the loonie and 1.6797 against the kiwi, off its previous lows of 1.5522 and 1.6751, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.25 against the greenback, 1.20 against the franc, 0.88 against the pound, 1.58 against the loonie and 1.70 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX